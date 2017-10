Valanciunas to have MRI on ankle

Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas will have an MRI on his left ankle/foot after leaving Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an ankle sprain.

Head coach Dwane Casey made the announcement after the Raptors beat the 76ers.

Casey says Valanciunas will get an MRI on his foot/ankle, is hopeful it's not serious. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 22, 2017

The seven-footer left for the dressing in the last minute of the opening half.

Valanciunas, 25, is playing his sixth year with the Raptors.