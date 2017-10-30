Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas' status against the Portland Trail Blazers has been upgraded from out to TBD according to Monday's game notes, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

He previously said his goal was to return in the midst of the Raptors six-game western road trip.

Valanciunas has missed the last four games with a sprained left ankle.

Pascal Siakam has been filling in for Valanciunas, but the Raptors want to keep him on the court when the 25-year-old Lithuanian does make his return.

"I think we need to be really creative this season finding ways to keep people engaged," assistant coach Jama Mahlalela told TSN 1050 Toronto Monday.

"And it does mean that some games someone may not play. An OG (Anunoby) who has been playing quality minutes for us, I mean just super quality minutes in terms of what he's done defensively and offensively figuring it out, there may be a night where he's getting less and Pascal's getting more. There may be a night where Jakob (Poeltl) is getting less and Lucas (Nogueira) gets more. It's just about finding those balances through the season and being creative when it works," he said.

So far this season, Valanciunas is averaging 14 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds.