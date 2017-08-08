Olney: Bautista would be fortunate to get a minor league contract next season

The Toronto Blue Jays made a roster move Tuesday, placing right-hander Cesar Valdez on the 10-day DL and recalling reliever Leonel Campos.

RHP Leonel Campos recalled. RHP Cesar Valdez placed on 10-day DL with a right shoulder impingement. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) August 8, 2017

Valdez is sidelined with a right shoulder impingement. Valdez was slated to start Wednesday. His replacement has not yet been announced.

It's been a struggle for Valdez so far this season. In 21 innings, he has an ERA of 6.75. Campos has been much better, posting a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings of work.

The Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game set at home with the New York Yankees Tuesday night. A pair of lefties will square off against one another, with C.C. Sabathia taking the hill for New York and J.A. Happ countering for the Blue Jays.