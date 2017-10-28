BARCELONA, Spain — Simone Zaza scored again as Valencia defeated Alaves 2-1 to extend its winning streak and move closer to Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Zaza's eighth goal in six matches was a shot into the top corner from inside the area in the first half at Mendizorroza Stadium, leading Valencia to its seventh straight win in all competitions.

After Alexis Ruano equalized for the hosts, Rodrigo bagged the winner in the second half by converting a penalty kick. Alaves defender Rodrigo Ely committed a handball.

Valencia was one point behind Barcelona, which played at Athletic Bilbao later Saturday.

Atletico Madrid was still undefeated and ranked fourth after notching its fifth draw, 1-1 at home versus Villarreal.

Argentine forward Angel Correa scored the go-ahead with his fourth league goal at the hour mark. But Atletico was unable to hold the lead, allowing Villarreal to draw with 10 minutes left through a clean header by Carlos Bacca.

Atletico hasn't lost in 14 straight games and faces another pressure match on Tuesday, against Qarabag in the Champions League.

Zaza has scored in six consecutive matches.

Valencia has won six straight in La Liga, outscoring opponents 23-8. It was coming off a 2-0 win over second-division club Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

ATLETICO BLOW IT

Antoine Griezmann had the best early chance for Atletico when he hit the post, and Saul Niguez was unable to cash in the rebound, stuffed by defender Victor Ruiz at the goal line. And just before halftime, a powerful header by Diego Godin forced a brilliant save from Mariano Barbosa.

Unable to score, Griezmann excelled as a playmaker in the second half, and lobbed a one-touch pass towards Correa, who deftly controlled the ball on the run and swiped a strike between the keeper's left shoulder and the nearest post for the lead.

It could have been two for Atletico had Kevin Gameiro done the same shortly after, but he shot straight at Barbosa and the miss proved costly. Bacca tied the score when he outjumped Godin on a corner cross and beat a retreating Jan Oblak.

