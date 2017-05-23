SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Albane Valenzuela of Stanford won three of her last four holes to close out her match on the 17th hole, and the Cardinal took the first step toward reaching the title match for the third straight year in the NCAA Women's Golf Championship.

Stanford, which beat Baylor in 2015 to win its first NCAA women's golf title, advanced with a 3-2 victory over the Bears. The Cardinal faced Arizona State on Tuesday afternoon at Rich Harvest Farms.

Arizona State senior Monica Vaughn, who rallied over the final holes to win the NCAA individual title on Monday, led the Sun Devils to a 5-0 victory over Florida.

In the other quarterfinals, host school and No. 1 seed Northwestern overcame a rugged start to beat Kent State 3-2.

Southern California knocked out Ohio State 3-1-1 in the tightest quarterfinal. Victoria Morgan (USC) and Jessica Porvasnik (Ohio State) easily won the opening two matches, while the bottom three matches all went the distance.

Robynn Ree lagged her 45-foot birdie putt up a ridge to tap-in range for a 1-up victory over Rio Watanabe of Ohio State, while Tiffany Chan took a 1-up lead on the 17th hole and held on for a 1-up victory over the Buckeyes' Katja Pogacar. Gabriella Then of Southern California was through 19 holes of her match with Jaclyn Lee when it was declared a draw because the Trojans won their third match.

Stanford lost in the championship match a year ago to Washington.

Standing in the Cardinal's way of a third straight trip to the championship match were the Sun Devils, who didn't let the rain bother them. Vaughn was coming off an emotional night after capturing the individual title, and she fell 2 down early in her match against Karolina Vickova of Florida. Vaughn won four straight holes around the turn, however, and never trailed again.

"I didn't get very much sleep last night," Vaughn said. "I was 2 down through three holes to start and it just came to me like, 'You are playing the golf course, not this player,' because pars out here are going to win every time. That's all I did. I tried to play the golf course and make as many pars as I could. Threw a couple of birdies in here and that just kept me going."

Valenzuela, who tied for 21st at the Rio Olympics, was 1 down against Dylan Kim with five holes to go when she rallied, closing out the match on the 17th when Kim hit her second shot into the water and made double bogey.