Support Oskar “VandeR” Bogdan announced he will be sitting out the 2017 European League Championship Series Spring Split after being benched by H2k-Gaming earlier in December.

VandeR took to Twitter to announced the decision on Wednesday and also hinted that former teammate and free agent AD carry Konstantinos "FORG1VEN" Tzortziou would be joining him.



I will not play in LCS next split #vacation w/ @FORG1VENGRE — VandeR (@VanderLCS) December 21, 2016

The 22-year-old Poland native left the club on Dec. 12 after being removed from the starting lineup in favour of Choi "Chei" Sun-ho. He was part of the starting roster that lead H2k to a semifinals appearance at the 2016 League of Legends World Championship in October.