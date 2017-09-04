CoCo Vandeweghe reached her first U.S. Open quarterfinal by beating Lucie Safarova 6-4, 7-6 (2).

The 20th-seeded Vandeweghe is into the round of eight at a Grand Slam tournament for the third time this season. She lost at that stage at Wimbledon in July, after making it to the semifinals at the Australian Open in July.

Vandeweghe is the third American woman into the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows this year, joining Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens, who won their fourth-round matches a day earlier. Madison Keys could raise the total to four by winning her fourth-rounder later Monday.

---

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova powered her way into the U.S. Open women's quarterfinals, overwhelming American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-0 on Monday in just 47 minutes.

Two days after having to fight off a match point to advance, Pliskova ran her unseeded opponent off the court as fans were still just filing into the grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The Czech won 22 of 24 points on her first serve, broke Brady's serve six times and advanced to face either No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe or unseeded Lucie Safarova.

Pliskova was the runner-up to Angelique Kerber at Flushing Meadows last year and needs to get back to the final in order to remain atop the WTA rankings.

She wouldn't have much problem if she plays as she did in a nearly flawless fourth-round performance, looking nothing like the player who nearly went home a round earlier.

Pliskova also played the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. She dropped the first set and had to fight off a match point in the second before rallying to beat No. 27 Zhang Shuai 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

This time, she raced to a 4-0 lead against an obviously nervous opponent, then won the second set in even more lopsided fashion. She won 25 points to just seven for Brady in the second set.

"I felt like she was playing pretty well today. I didn't play my best. Maybe I gave her the opportunity to play well," Brady said.

"But, you know, I think she was hitting her spots and her serves well. She came out playing, I felt, like the No. 1 player."

Former champions Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro also tried to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals, while No. 4 Elina Svitolina faced another American opponent in a women's fourth-round matches.

Federer brings an 11-0 record against No. 33 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber into their night matchup. The top-seeded Nadal faced Alexandr Dolgopolov in the afternoon, starting perhaps a little earlier than expected thanks to the speed of Pliskova's victory.

The No. 24 seed del Potro faces sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem, with the winner getting Federer if the five-time champion can improve his 31-1 record in night matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Svitolina meets No. 15 seed Madison Keys in the nightcap.

Keys and Vandeweghe are trying to join fellow Americans Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens into the women's quarters.