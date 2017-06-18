ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jason Vargas earned his 10th win, most in the majors, and Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Sunday.

Mike Moustakas had a three-run double for the Royals, who went 7-2 on their California road trip and scored at least seven runs in six of those victories.

Vargas (10-3) gave up three runs and eight hits in six innings. Facing a bases-loaded jam with nobody out in the sixth, the left-hander was able to limit the damage to one run before departing.

Perez launched a drive to centre field for his 14th homer of the season, leaving Cameron Maybin to climb the wall for show as part of a four-run outburst in the fourth.

Moustakas doubled in the third with the bases loaded, giving him 19 RBIs this month.

J.C. Ramirez (6-5) was pulled after failing to get an out in the fourth, needing 89 pitches to make it that far. He started off well enough by striking out five consecutive batters, but then lost the strike zone. Ramirez walked four and hit a batter with a pitch as he gave up five earned runs.

Kole Calhoun doubled off the top of the wall in right field to drive in a run for the Angels in the first. The umpires initiated a video review after manager Mike Scioscia came onto the field believing it had been a home run, but the play stood as initially called.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Perez and DH Brandon Moss were back in the lineup after getting a rest during a 9-0 loss Saturday. ... Whit Merrifield got the afternoon off and was replaced at second base by Ramon Torres.

Angels: CF Mike Trout (thumb) will start swinging a bat next week, but Scioscia isn't ready to deviate from the previously announced timetable of a six-to-eight-week recovery. "He's about where you would expect a guy with his injury to be looking at," Scioscia said.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel (3-6, 5.05 ERA) faces Boston's Hector Velazquez (1-1, 6.48) on Monday, marking his first appearance against the Red Sox since 2013. Hammel has allowed just one run in each of his last two starts.

Angels: RHP Parker Bridwell (1-0, 2.79) takes injured Matt Shoemaker's spot in the rotation Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium for the start of an eight-game road trip. Bridwell has never started against the Yankees, but did see 3 2/3 innings as a reliever against them on Wednesday, giving up one run and seven hits. Michael Pineda (7-3, 3.71) pitches for New York.

