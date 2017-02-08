WINNIPEG — Defensive end Jason Vega signed a one-day contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday and retired as a member of the organization.

Began originally joined the Bombers in 2011, appearing in 38 career games over three seasons. He registered 82 tackles, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

"Winnipeg is where it all started and it's come full circle for me at this point," Vega said in a statement. "I came to Winnipeg with a dream to play football and soon realized it was about much more than that.

"A wife, a son, and a family of blue/gold fans that embraced me like one of their own. In the end, Winnipeg is home and there's no better place to call home. The Blue Bombers organization was great to me, and retiring as a member of the franchise is something I will always cherish."

Vega, 29, also played in the CFL with Toronto and Edmonton while spending time in the NFL with New England and Dallas. Over his tenure in Canada, Vega started 32-of-49 career games in Canada with 104 tackles, 20 sacks, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

He also played in Winnipeg's 34-23 loss to the B.C. Lions in the 2011 Grey Cup.

"Jason was a consummate professional from the very beginning," said Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters. "He knew what it took to play at this level and had the work ethic to stay at this level, those qualities sometimes don't always go hand in hand.

"We thank him for his contributions both on and off the field during his career in Winnipeg."