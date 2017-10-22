Vegas Golden Knights backup goalie Malcolm Subban will miss the next four weeks with a lower-body injury suffered against the St. Louis Blues Saturday night.

The Golden Knights placed the 23-year-old on the injured reserve on Sunday.

NEWS: Goalie Malcolm Subban has been placed on the IR. He is expected to miss approximately 4 weeks.



More: https://t.co/Fcp9jzOMDF pic.twitter.com/265PXd9i3X — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 22, 2017

"Injuries provide opportunities for others and that is the situation we have here," said general manager George McPhee in a release. "Our top two goaltenders are currently sidelined so we will now give our AHL goalies the chance to play in their absence. We felt Oscar Dansk performed well in relief on Saturday in his NHL debut."

Subban, who was claimed off waivers by Vegas earlier this month, has been solid so far this season in a backup role, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.06 goals-against average.

Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is on the IR as well with a concussion.

Oscar Dansk should get more playing time with Fleury and Subban sidelined.