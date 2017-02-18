LOS ANGELES — Jhonattan Vegas finished with four pars to complete a 3-under 68 in the rain-delayed Genesis Open.

Vegas was at 7-under 135. He had to wait six hours to see if that would be the 36-hole lead. Sam Saunders, who shot 7-under 64 two days ago, did not begin his second round until Saturday afternoon.

The tournament was delayed briefly by fog on Thursday, and then rain and wind that toppled large limbs shut down play Friday afternoon at Riviera. The course was soaked when the second round resumed.

The PGA Tour was hopeful of making the 36-hole cut on Saturday and then going into the third round. Either way, it was headed for a marathon Sunday, with the likelihood of a Monday finish.