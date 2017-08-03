How do you evaluate players in the middle of the summer?

Nate Schmidt is the final remaining player with an arbitration hearing looming and could be the first player to complete the process this summer.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenceman is scheduled to have his hearing take place on Thursday with the team that selected him just over a month ago in the expansion draft.

If the two sides enter their hearing, they can still reach a deal until an arbitrator's ruling is reached within 48 hours.

The agent of the former Washington Capital, Matt Keator, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month that neither side wanted to enter a hearing.

“We’ve had positive discussions with Vegas,” Keator said. "(General manager) George (McPhee) and (director of hockey legal affairs) Andrew (Lugerner) have been totally professional to deal with.

“Nobody wants to go through arbitration. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Schmidt was issued a qualifying offer by the Capitals before being selected by the Golden Knights. He scored three goals and added 14 assists in 60 games with the Capitals last season, but slipped out of the lineup for most games after Kevin Shattenkirk was acquired in February.

Schmidt made his way back into the lineup for the playoffs after an injury to Karl Alzner and went on to play 11 straight games before the team was eliminated in the second round. He scored one goal and added three assists in the playoffs, with his average ice time rising from 15:29 in the regular season to 16:39.

Undrafted, Schmidt has appeared in 200 career NHL games and owns eight goals and 35 assists with a plus-36 rating.

He is coming off a two-year, $2.7 million contract with the Capitals.