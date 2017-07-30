Jhonattan Vegas outlasted Charley Hoffman in a playoff to win the Canadian Open for the second year in a row.

Hoffman had an eagle putt on 18 that would have won it, but it just burned the right edge to send things to a playoff at Glen Abbey. Both players went into the playoff at -21. Vegas birdied the first sudden-death hole, forcing Hoffman to sink a short chip which he left right of the cup.

The win for Vegas is the first time a player has ever won the Canadian Open in back-to-back years at the same course. It's the first time someone has won in back to back years since Jim Furyk in 2006 and 2007. Other than the Canadian Open the last two years, Vegas has just one other PGA Tour win.

Canadians Graham DeLaet finished in a tie for 48th at -8 and Mackenzie Hughes ended up 32nd at -10 for the weekend.