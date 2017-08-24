The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees got into a vicious brawl Thursday afternoon, but it looks like the animosity carried over to the Tigers dugout.

Teammates Justin Verlander and Victor Martinez seemed to get into a verbal altercation following the dustup with the Yankees. The cause of the issue was not immediately clear, but the Detroit Free Press reports that it may have had to do with a “chummy” conversation Martinez appeared to have with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez following the melee. Sanchez was seen punching Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos just seconds earlier.

Castellanos was talking with Martinez when Verlander interjected. The two exchanged words briefly before Verlander turned and walked away. Martinez had to be held back by Castellanos.

Following the game, the Tigers didn’t have much to say on the issue.

"I was actually on the field, so I haven't seen it, I haven't talked to them about it," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "I'm aware of it, but I couldn't tell you what it was about."

Ausmus added that emotions were running high and that he wasn’t bothered by the apparent infighting.

“We handled it. It’s an in-house matter and it’s been handled,” Castellanos said.

Things started to go sideways when Tigers starter Michael Fulmer hit Sanchez with a pitch in the fifth inning after he clubbed his fourth home run of the series an inning earlier. Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle appeared to retaliate, throwing behind Miguel Cabrera. Kahnle was ejected and so was manager Joe Girardi after he came out to argue.

Things seemed to calm down when Aroldis Chapman entered to replace Kahnle, but just before toeing the rubber to deliver his first pitch, Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine exchanged words and started swinging at each other, causing benches to clear and the bullpens to empty.

Benches would clear two more times after subsequent hit-by-pitchers.

A total of eight players were ejected in the game, which was eventually won 10-6 by the Tigers. The two teams will not meet again in 2017.