Verlander to start ALDS Game 1 for Astros
TSN.ca Staff
Justin Verlander may have only joined the Astros at the trade deadline, but he’s going to lead them into the playoffs as manager AJ Hinch announced that the 34-year-old veteran will throw in ALDS Game 1 at home against the Boston Red Sox.
Hinch also announced that Dallas Keuchel will start in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.
Verlander posted a perfect 5-0 record with a 1.06 ERA in 34 innings after being dealt to the Astros minutes before the playoff roster deadline. Including his numbers from the Tigers, Verlander finished this season with a 15-8 record and a 3.36 ERA with 219 strikeouts over 206 innings.
Keuchel was 14-5 this season with a 2.90 ERA in 23 starts, throwing 145.2 innings and making his season All-Star game.
The 29-year-old has made three post season appearances for the Astros, including two starts, and is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA.