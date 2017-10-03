Justin Verlander may have only joined the Astros at the trade deadline, but he’s going to lead them into the playoffs as manager AJ Hinch announced that the 34-year-old veteran will throw in ALDS Game 1 at home against the Boston Red Sox.

AJ Hinch announces starters for the first two ALDS games.



Game 1 - Verlander

Game 2 - Keuchel#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/nakzGyVgUM — Houston Astros (@astros) October 3, 2017

Hinch also announced that Dallas Keuchel will start in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

Verlander posted a perfect 5-0 record with a 1.06 ERA in 34 innings after being dealt to the Astros minutes before the playoff roster deadline. Including his numbers from the Tigers, Verlander finished this season with a 15-8 record and a 3.36 ERA with 219 strikeouts over 206 innings.

Keuchel was 14-5 this season with a 2.90 ERA in 23 starts, throwing 145.2 innings and making his season All-Star game.

The 29-year-old has made three post season appearances for the Astros, including two starts, and is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA.