According to TSN's Darren Dreger, an official decision on a suspension to Antoine Vermette may not be handed down until Thursday.

The National Hockey League and its Players' Association concluded a conference call on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the pending automatic10-game suspension to the Anaheim Ducks forward.

As TSN's Darren Dreger explains, the call is part of the process to review how the abuse of officials rule was applied in this case. Vermette was ejected in the third period of his team's win over the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night for intentionally slashing a linesman after a faceoff. Vermette was given a 10-minute game misconduct for the incident.

Vermette can appeal the suspension to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. At that point, Bettman can choose to lengthen or shorten the ban, or leave it at 10 games.

The 34-year-old centre appeared upset with the ref after a faceoff before intentionally hitting him in the back of the leg with his stick.

Vermette's infraction falls under Rule 40.3 of the NHL rule book, which calls for an automatic 10-game ban.

Rule 40.3 states: Any player who deliberately applies physical force to an official in any manner (excluding actions as set out in Category I), which physical force is applied without intent to injure, or who spits on an official, shall be automatically suspended for not less than ten (10) games.

Category I infractions (Rule 40.2) deal with intent to injure infractions and carries an automatic 20-game suspension.

Vermette, who was bought out by the Arizona Coyotes last summer, has eight goals and 14 points in 58 games with Anaheim. He is playing in the first season of a two-year with Ducks.

The Ducks recalled winger Corey Tropp from the AHL's San Diego Gulls on Wednesday. Tropp could serve as Vermette's replacement should he be suspended.