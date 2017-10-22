WASHINGTON — Gonzalo Veron and Michael Murillo scored minutes apart and the New York Red Bulls beat rival D.C. United 2-1 on Sunday for the Atlantic Cup in the final MLS game at RFK Stadium.

United is set to play home games next season at the new Audi Field, located three miles southwest of RFK.

New York (14-12-8), which last won at RFK in 2013, will be the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and play at third-seeded Chicago in the Knockout round.

Veron tapped a slow roller into an open net in the 75th minute to cap the scoring. Vincent Bezecourt back-heeled it to Alex Muyl, who fed a low cross to Veron for the finish — past a diving Steve Clark — from the top of the 6-yard box.

Paul Arriola ripped a volley, off an arcing cross from Luciano Acosta, for his first MLS goal to give United (9-20-5) a 1-0 lead just before halftime. Murillo tied it in the 68th, tapping it back-and-forth twice with Muhamed Keita before chipping a volley over Clark into the net. Arriola, a 22-year old, signed with D.C. on August 10.