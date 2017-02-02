With the Super Bowl LI spotlight on quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, a pair of versatile running backs could end up having as big a say as anyone in the outcome of Sunday's game. TSN.ca looks at Tevin Coleman and Dion Lewis as potential x-factors. Watch Super Bowl LI on CTV and TSN at 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt.

Tevin Coleman, Falcons RB

Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones have been the focal point of the Atlanta Falcons offence leading into Super LI, which makes it easy to forget the Falcons own one the best backfield duos in the NFL.

Devonta Freeman will likely lead the team in carries on Sunday, but Tevin Coleman could wind having the biggest impact of any Falcons skill player.

Coleman, 23, is a versatile back who can create mismatches in the passing game and speed to break a big run on the ground.

He flashed his ability as a big-play threat against a top defence once this season, burning the Denver Broncos for 132 yards on four catches on October 9.

Through two playoff games, the split between Coleman and Freeman has been close to equal. On the ground, Freeman outgained Coleman by one yard (87 to 86) on six more carries. Freeman proved his ability in the passing game in the Divisional Round against the Seattle Seahawks, racking up 80 yards on four receptions. Through two playoff games, Coleman has six receptions for 57 yards with one touchdown.

In the regular season, the two running backs combined to pick up 38 first downs on the year and are key pieces to converting third-and-short.

Of the two backs, Coleman is the more likely to provide an explosive play on Super Sunday. The 2015 third-round pick picked up 20 or more yards on a play 13 times this season, four more than Freeman on 132 less opportunities. He also averaged 13.6 yards per catch to Freeman’s 8.6.

With coverage focused on stopping Jones, Ryan, and the Falcons’ downfield passing game, Coleman could be the key to the offence moving the chains against the Patriots.

Dion Lewis, Patriots RB

The Patriots have their share of star players; guys that are known for coming out on top far more often than not on the gridiron. The ringleader, Tom Brady, is nearly automatic. But there’s only one Patriots player that boasts a perfect record heading into Super Bowl LI.

New England running back Dion Lewis is a perfect 16-0 suiting up for the Patriots according to a note from The Sporting News. In Lewis’ seven games last regular season, seven games this regular season, and two playoff games leading up to Super Sunday, the Pats haven’t lost a game. Lewis is having his own personal 2007 season, and looking to cap his off with a championship.

The 26-year-old former fifth round pick gets called a lot of things: a do-it-all weapon, change-of-pace back, the perfect complement. But for the purposes of this article I’ll call him something else, an X-factor.

Lewis brings a ton to the table, and showed his value marvelously earlier this postseason. In the Patriots’ Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans, with Brady far from his best, Lewis took over with 64 combined yards on offence, another 124 yards on special teams, and a total of three touchdowns.

In the 16 games he’s appeared in for New England, Lewis, who started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, has 569 rushing yards and 513 receiving yards. That’s more than 1,000 offensive yards over the course of a full season for a part-time player.

Lewis is proving more than just a solid complement to the bruising LeGarrette Blount in the Pats’ backfield. He’s the football equivalent of a Swiss Army knife and with a coach that knows how to best situate him, certainly a potential X-Factor for his team in Super Bowl LI.