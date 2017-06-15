HAMILTON — Jeff Reinebold is a football lifer.

At age 59, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' colourful defensive co-ordinator is on the 18th stop of coaching odyssey that began in 1981 and has spanned both the collegiate and pro ranks. But being a cancer survivor has taught Reinebold to cherish every day.

In 2010 while he was a receivers coach at Southern Methodist University, Reinebold was diagnosed with malignant melanoma in his stomach that required two operations. Thankfully, he remains cancer-free.

"It was a tremendous gift, actually," Reinebold said. "I've always had a good feel for how precious life is but when you go through something like that, it really puts everything into perspective.

"As you get older, less things become important to you. Things you worried about or were important to you five, 10, 15 years ago aren't as important anymore. And then you're a cancer survivor on top of that you really see what the priorities are in your life."

Reinebold has always been a free spirit. When he was the Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach from 1997-98, he sported bleach-blond hair, arrived to work on a motorcycle wearing flip-flops and played Bob Marley's music during practice.

But the native of South Bend, Ind., feels he's found a home in Hamilton. He's entering his fifth season with Ticats head coach/GM Kent Austin, the longest period of time Reinebold has stayed in one place.

"When I first came into the league there were two places I just didn't know if I could work in and one of them was Hamilton," Reinebold said. "Now I live in a city that I once thought was just this nasty, old steel mill town that stunk when we'd come there.

"But now you get into this town . . . and see the restaurant scene and arts scene that's going and it's an unbelievable place to live so why would I want to go someplace else? Now, if the University of Hawaii called, I'll see you tomorrow but other than that, I can't think of another place I'd rather be."

Actually, Reinebold — a frequent analyst on Sky Sports NFL telecasts in Britain — coached the defensive line at Hawaii in 2006-07, an ideal situation for a football junkie and diehard surfer.

Hamilton is the sixth stop on Reinebold's CFL coaching career, having served previously with B.C. (1991-93, 1996), Las Vegas (1994), Edmonton (1995), Winnipeg and Montreal (2012). Reinebold spent his first four seasons with the Ticats as their special-teams and linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive co-ordinator this off-season when Orlondo Steinauer left for Fresno State.

Reinebold inherits a unit with several proven performers, including defensive linemen Ted Laurent and John Chick, linebackers Simoni Lawrence and Larry Dean and defensive backs Emmanuel Davis and Courtney Stephen of Brampton, Ont. Safety Craig Butler of London, Ont., is expected back after missing all of last year with a knee injury.

"What's unique about our group of veterans is our best players are our best workers, our best leaders and our best team guys," he said. "So when your best players are your best workers and leaders, then you've got a chance.

"If I quizzed our guys they'd know our defence, it's not hard. But understanding why we do it and then further understanding how offences are going to try to counteract it, now you're talking about the ultimate level. If you understand, you can anticipate and play fast but if you're just reacting, again, now you're relying on your athletic tools."

The nomadic life a football coach often wreaks havoc with family but does provide the opportunity to gain invaluable experience.

"One of the things I learned from Marc Trestman (as Montreal's defensive co-ordinator in 2012) was it's all about the details and that's what we're trying to get done here," Reinebold said. "Players have to deal with an incredible paradox that they've got this far, most of them, because they were the best athlete or best player.

"But everyone's talented here and if you don't learn how to work, study film, prepare and take care of your body then when the skills start to dissipate you're out of the game fast. But if you're a guy who's studied and understands the game and angles and all that stuff, you've got a chance to continue to make money when others are looking for their second career."

Reinebold has been part of bowl-winning teams, undefeated squads and the 2000 NFL Europe-champion Rhein Fire but a Grey Cup title has eluded him. He came close in 2014 when Hamilton lost a heartbreaking 20-16 decision to Calgary after Brandon Banks' late 90-yard punt return TD was nullified by penalty.

"I'd like to be part of that process and watch our players' faces as the confetti comes down because I've seen their faces when the other team is standing out there under the confetti," Reinebold said. "I want guys like Simoni and Chick to feel it one more time, I want these kids who right now don't even appreciate it because they're so young to realize just how wonderful all they're doing is."