ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Veteran Yann Danis became the 14th goaltender in American Hockey League history to win 200 games, stopping 24 shots as the St. John's IceCaps doubled up the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 on Saturday.

David Broll broke a 2-2 deadlock at 16:12 of the third period for the IceCaps (19-14-5), who also got goals from Max Friberg, Alexandre Ranger and Anthony Camara.

Steven Kampfer and Nicklas Jensen scored on the power play for the Wolf Pack (14-21-4), the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

Brandon Halverson stopped 30-of-34 shots in a losing cause.

St. John's, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, went 1 for 4 on the power play while Hartford scored twice on three chances with the man advantage.

Hockey Hall of Famer Johnny Bower is the all-time wins leader in the AHL with 359.