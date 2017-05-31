The Toronto Argonauts announced Wednesday linebacker Winston Venable has retired.

The team signed the veteran linebacker as a free agent this offseason after four years with the Montreal Alouettes.

Venable had 88 tackles and seven sacks for the Alouettes last season, and was named a CFL All-Star two seasons ago.

The 30-year-old will finish with 242 tackles and 12 sacks in his four-year CFL career.