Veteran offensive lineman Tim O’Neill retired on Friday, the BC Lions announced.

O’Neill played in the CFL for 11 seasons, appearing in 158 games with the Lions, Calgary Stampeders, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“Tim was a valuable addition for us last season and we appreciate the leadership he brought to the club,” Lions GM and head coach Wally Buono said in a team release. “He’s a former Grey Cup champion who enjoyed a very productive career and we wish him the best.”

“I’m tremendously grateful for my time in the CFL,” O’Neill said, in the Lions’ release. “I loved every moment I had as a pro and I feel fortunate to have enjoyed the friendships I made along the way.”