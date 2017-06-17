Veteran receiver Kenny Stafford was among the Winnipeg Blue Bombers cuts Saturday.

Stafford tweeted his release earlier in the day.

Stafford was in his first season with the Blue Bombers after having spent last year with the Montreal Alouettes.

The 27-year-old finished with 16 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Alouettes last year.

Stafford's best year came in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos, when he finished with 47 receptions for 732 yards and nine touchdowns.

Stafford, who has also played for the Calgary Stampeders, has 89 receptions for 1,214 yards and 12 touchdowns in four years in the CFL.

Other players to be released by the Bombers include national offensive lineman Zachary Intzandt, international linebacker Kyrie Wilson, international defensive back Sam Brown, international receiver Daniel Williams, international receiver Gerrard Sheppard, international defensive lineman Shayon Green, national receiver Brendon Thera-Plamondon, international running back Kendall Roberson, national defensive lineman Rupert Butcher, national defensive lineman Ian Marouf, international defensive back Chris Greenwood