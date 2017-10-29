Vadim Shipachyov's rocky transition to North American hockey has gotten even rougher.

The Vegas Golden Knights have suspended the Russian after the 30-year-old centre left the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves following his second demotion there this season last Tuesday.

A native of Cherepovets, Russia, Shipachyov has found playing time scarce with the Knights after coming over from the Kontinental Hockey League on a two-year, $9 million deal signed in May. He was assigned to the Wolves prior to the Knights season opener and has only appeared in three games for the club, scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins on October 15.

Last week, Shipachyov's agent, Petr Svoboda confirmed to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that was given permission by the Golden Knights to find another National Hockey League home for his client.

His KHL club, SKA St. Petersburg, said last week that a return to the club where he scored 26 goals and 50 assists in 50 games last season en route to winning the Gagarin Cup, was unlikely due to an agreement between the NHL and KHL to honour each other's contracts.