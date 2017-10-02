Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday that quarterback Sam Bradford is considered day-to-day with the knee injury he incurred in Week 1, but there's a chance he could play in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.

Mike zimmer said Sam Bradford is day to day has chance to come back next Monday — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 2, 2017

Bradford has missed the Vikings last three games after going 27-32 for 356 yards and three touchdowns in their season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints.

The 29-year-old is in his second season with the club after being acquired in a trade with the then-St. Louis Rams once Teddy Bridgewater went down with an injury. In his Bradford's abscense, Case Keenum has led Minnesota to a record of 1-2.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Bradford has started 79 games game in his seven-year career that but has missed 21 contests because of injury. He has yet to lead any of his teams to the playoffs.