EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are entering this season with a completely new look on the offensive line.

After last season's struggles, that may not be a bad thing.

The decision to cut veteran left guard Alex Boone last weekend ensured that the Vikings go into the Week 1 opener against New Orleans with five different players in the five starting positions. Joe Berger is the only holdover from a year ago, and he has moved from centre to right guard.

And the starting five that will take the field on Monday night — left tackle Riley Reiff, left guard Nick Easton, centre Pat Elflein, Berger and right tackle Mike Remmers — saw no action together in the preseason. So the group will have to build chemistry on the fly.

Coach Mike Zimmer says he believes the group will respond to the challenge and give the Vikings the upgrade they need up front.

