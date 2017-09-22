The Minnesota Vikings will take to the field once again in Week 3 without quarterback Sam Bradford, head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Friday.

Bradford missed last week's loss to Pittsburgh Steelers due to a knee injury. Case Keenum started in his place and completed 20 of 37 attempts for 167 yards.

Bradford, 29, had one of his best career games in Week 1, completing 27 of 32 attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

Zimmer has refused to put a timeline on Bradford's injury, calling the quarterback day-to-day but adding he could as many as miss six weeks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bradford will visit Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion his knee.