MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have activated running back Latavius Murray from the physically unable to perform list.

The move on Monday cleared him to join the team on the field for the first time since signing as a free agent in March. Murray missed all of the off-season practices and the first 10 days of training camp while rehabbing his surgically repaired right ankle.

Coach Mike Zimmer made it clear last week that it was important for Murray to start getting some work in during camp so he didn't fall too far behind. He figures to share the workload in the Vikings' backfield with rookie Dalvin Cook and veteran Jerrick McKinnon.

The Vikings open the preseason on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL