The Minnesota Vikings announced Sunday that star cornerback Xavier Rhodes has signed a contract extension with the club.

According to ESPN's Adam Shefter, the Vikings inked Rhodes to a six-year, $78.126 million deal, through the 2022 season.

The 2013 first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie deal, which will play him $8.026 million.

Last season, Rhodes was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old set a career-high with five interceptions in 2016, which was the most by a Vikings CB since 2003.