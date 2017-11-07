Teddy Bridgewater's long road to recovery is finally over. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback will be activated to the 53-man roster Tuesday, a year and a half after injuring his knee, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Teddy Bridgewater will be activated to @Vikings 53-man roster and team is discussing whether Sam Bradford goes to IR, per team sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2017

With Bridgewater to be added to the roster, Sam Bradford may be headed to the injured reserve to make room.

Bradford has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season and Mortensen reported he is visiting Dr. Andrews again, which suggests an exploratory arthroscopic procedure is possible.

Bradford not in building. Sources say he is visiting Dr. Andrews again, which means exploratory arthroscopic procedure is possible. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2017

Bridgewater will start as backup behind Case Keenum, who has mostly led the team to their 6-2 record through the first half of the season, but according to Mortensen, could be ready to step in and start soon if need be.

After two successful seasons to start his career, Bridgewater suffered a severe knee injury during last year's training camp which was reported at the time to be potentially career-threatening.