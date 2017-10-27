LONDON — Case Keenum will make his sixth start in eight games at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings when they play Cleveland in London.

Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed on Friday the decision that he'd been coy about all week regarding Keenum, who has played well in relief of Sam Bradford.

Zimmer called the muddled quarterback situation "a good problem to have" and said he anticipates "getting them all in there at some point in time."

The Vikings (5-2) play the Browns (0-7) on Sunday at Twickenham Stadium.

Bradford has played in only half a game since the season opener because of knee trouble. He hasn't practiced with the team in three weeks. Teddy Bridgewater hasn't been added to the active roster, and the team is being careful about his return from a massive knee injury 14 months ago. Rookie Kyle Sloter has no NFL regular-season experience.

Jeremiah Sirles, who has started the last two games at left guard for Nick Easton, was ruled out with a knee injury. Left tackle Riley Reiff (knee) was a full participant in practice and listed as questionable.

Easton (calf) was also listed as questionable, along with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin, ankle), wide receiver Michael Floyd (hamstring) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hip). Diggs has missed the last two games. Floyd and Alexander sat out of the last game.

