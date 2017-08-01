The MLS All-Star Game is set to kick off on Wednesday with the MLS All-Stars take on the reigning UEFA Champions League and La Liga winners Real Madrid.

In honour of the event, ESPN FC compiled its list of the Top 30 current players in MLS as voted on by ESPN FC writers.

At No. 1 is New York City FC striker David Villa, who edged out Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco.

Villa is second in the MLS in scoring with 14 goals. He also has seven assists in 21 games for third place NYCFC. The Spanish International has been outstanding in MLS, building off his Most Valuable Player award last season.

Giovinco is not far behind this year with 11 goals and five assists in 17 games for TFC. The 30-year-old Italian started the season slowly but has picked up his form as of late, putting on a masterful performance against NYCFC last weekend with two world class goals.

Rounding off the Top 5 is German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger at No. 4 and the Montreal Impact’s Ignacio Piatti.

Schweinsteiger is in his first season in the MLS and has helped turn around the Chicago Fire, who currently sit second in the Eastern Conference. It’s been an impressive improvement for a team that finished in last place just a year ago.

Piatti has been nothing short of brilliant for the Impact since he signed for the club in 2014. The Argentinian has been team MVP in both 2015 and 2016, while adding 38 goals and 18 assists in 79 games.

Toronto has two other players in the Top 10, with Michael Bradley at seventh and striker Jozy Altidore at No. 8.

Bradley has been the catalyst in the midfield for Toronto FC since joining the club in 2014. His ability to play deep in a holding role while linking play between the forwards and defence has been crucial for his side in its quest to make a run at the Supporters’ Shield.

After a rough spell in the Premier League, Altidore has flourished for TFC and has become a goal machine, tallying 32 goals in 66 MLS games and has shown tremendous chemistry with Giovinco up top.

In 10th was Canadian International Cyle Larin. Larin, 22, has already established himself as one of the best in MLS. In his rookie year, he scored 17 goals in 24 starts. He has been a consistent leader for Orlando City and could possible make a switch to a European Club soon enough.

