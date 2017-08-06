NEW YORK — David Villa had his first MLS hat trick to help New York City FC beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Sunday night.

Villa's third goal gave New York City (12-7-4) the lead for good in the 75th minute. He drew a foul in the area when Sal Zizzo was shown a yellow card for a high boot and then converted from the spot.

Villa opened the scoring in the 28th, beating a charging Luis Robles 1-on-1 and tapping a left-footer into the open net.

Bradley Wright-Phillips took a pass Sean Davis cut left and scored from top of the box in 41st minute and rolled in a perfectly placed cross from Tyler Adams from just outside the 6-yard box to give the Red Bulls (11-9-2) a 2-1 lead in the 64th.

Villa tied it in the 72nd minute, racing down the right side, cutting back to evade a defender and blasting it inside the near post.

The Red Bulls had their four-game win streak snapped.

Wright-Phillips has 10 goals in eight career games against New York City.

Zizzo was shown his second yellow card in the 90th minute and will miss Saturday's match against Orlando City.