The first and only Canadian Formula One champion isn't mincing words when it comes to his thoughts on Canada's current F1 driver Lance Stroll.

In a recent interview with autoweek.com, Jacques Villeneuve made it known he hasn't been impressed by Stroll's rookie season in pro racing.

"Results speak for themselves," the 1997 F1 champ said. "It is one of the worst rookie performances in the history of Formula 1."

The 18-year-old Stroll has struggled in his first year as he's finished just three of seven races. His best performance came this past weekend in his hometown of Montreal when he finished ninth at the Canadian Grand Prix, grabbing the first two points of his F1 career. The Williams-Mercedes driver sits 16th in the standings.

Stroll's 2017 Season Race Position Australia DNF China DNF Bahrain DNF Russia 11 Spain 16 Monaco DNF Canada 9

Despite the harsh words, Stroll isn't letting it get to him.

"I don't care what people think. I'm happy for me and the team," he said in Montreal. "The rest is noise. People who do not like me will always find excuses."

The Montreal native is the first Canadian F1 driver since Villeneuve retired in 2006.

Stroll's next race is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 25.