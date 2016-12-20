Virtus.pro has re-signed their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster to contracts they claim to be the largest in both duration and value.

The organization announced four-year contracts for their entire roster in a Facebook post on Monday. The team did not release the financial details.

"I am very glad to announce that our CS:GO roster has signed a new groundbreaking agreement with the organization,” Virtus.pro general manager Roman Dvoryankin said in the press release. “For the next four years the best team in the world will continue playing for our organization, and I am sure we going to have a lot of victories and pleasant moments as well as a lot of work to do.”

The team of Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas, Filip "NEO" Kubski, Jarosław "pashaBiceps" Jarząbkowski, Janusz "Snax" Pogorzelski and Paweł "byali" Bieliński have competed together with VP since January 2014.

The all-Polish lineup won a major in their first year together at ESL One Katowice. They have failed to reach the summit of a major since then, emerged victorious at the ELEAGUE Season 1 championship at the end of July and finished third at ESL One Cologne 2016 in October.

