After a disappointing start to the 2017 European League Championship Series Spring Split, Team Vitality announced the benching of support Ha "Hachani" Seung-chan.

"Despite [Hachani's] talent and great knowledge on the game being undeniable, it is clear that things didn't click correctly within the team, thus preventing a significant improvement in our results despite the amount of work each member had put in," the team said in a press release.

The team has not announced his replacement, although they have confirmed Hachani will remain with the club " to assist the team as an analyst and assistant coach."

Vitality is currently fourth in Group B with a 1-3 record (3-6 match record).

Hachani leads all supports in the EU LCS with 44 deaths and is tied for last with a 1.4 KDA.