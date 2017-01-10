Team Vitality will be sporting three iconic stripes on their jerseys for the upcoming year.

The organization with teams in League of Legends, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege, Gears of War, Overwatch, Hearthstone and FIFA announced a deal with Adidas on its website Monday, marking one of the first exclusive apparel agreements in esports.

Vitality is already sponsored by HP, Canal+, Steelseries, Dailymotion, XBOX One and Burn Controllers and team co-owner Nicolas Maurer told ESPN that this deal puts his club “a step ahead of the competition in terms of merchandising products in terms of quality and uniqueness.”

"It is an important sponsorship, as much on the financial standpoint as it is in terms of media, staffing and merchandising," Maurer said. "Adidas has demonstrated a true willingness to invest in esports alongside a high-profile organization and to accompany us throughout our partnership."

Fellow Vitality co-owner Fabien “Neo” Devide expressed his excitement for the team’s official outfitter in the announcement and sees the partnership as another major step for his club and the esports industry.

“We are extremely glad to have the opportunity to work hand in hand with adidas, a brand with which we share the identity of being both competitors and forerunners,” he said. “Vitality is reaching a new mark and will be the first major esport brand dressed up by an outfitter that is amongst the leaders in traditional sports. Esport is expanding on all fronts, may it be in the medias or in business, and this partnership confirms the trend.”