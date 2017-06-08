PITTSBURGH — Edinson Volquez followed his no-hitter by pitching seven scoreless innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night.

Volquez (3-7) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two while winning his third straight start. He helped the Marlins win for the ninth time in 12 games and raised his career record to 4-0 against the Pirates, a team he pitched for in 2013.

Volquez has allowed only one run in 22 innings during his streak, including a no-hitter last Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the first of his 13-year career. He was winless in his first nine starts after being signed to a two-year, $22-million contract in the off-season to help fill the void left by the death of ace Jose Fernandez in a boating accident last September.