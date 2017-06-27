CINCINNATI — Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, helping the last-place Cincinnati Reds top the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez also connected for Cincinnati, which scored its most runs in 19 games since Scooter Gennett hit four homers in its 13-1 win over St. Louis on June 6.

Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun returned after missing 31 games with a strained left calf, but the NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the third time in four games. Braun went 1 for 5 with a double.

Travis Shaw's three-run shot off Tim Adleman (5-4) gave Milwaukee a 5-4 lead in the third inning. But Suarez responded with his 12th homer in the bottom half, stopping a 0-for-13 slide.

Gennett led off the fifth with a base hit and Votto followed with a drive to right-centre off Junior Guerra for his 21st homer.

Adleman (5-4) tied his career high by allowing three home runs in five innings. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked three.

Tony Cingrani and Michael Lorenzen combined for two scoreless innings before Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Guerra (1-2) set a career high by allowing eight runs in four innings. He also tied his career high by giving up eight hits.

Hamilton lined Guerra's third pitch into the first row of the seats in right for his second homer. Duvall hit a two-run shot and Devin Mesoraco added an RBI single as Cincinnati jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia homered for Milwaukee in the second inning. Arcia added a run-scoring single off Drew Storen in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 2B Jonathan Villar was activated from the 10-day disabled list. He had been out since June 10 with a lower back strain.

Reds: SS Zack Cozart is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday. He has been out since June 19 with a strained right quadriceps.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson pitches on Wednesday night. He allowed two runs and two hits in six innings in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo was in line to win his major league debut on Friday at Washington, but Cincinnati was unable to hold onto the lead. He pitched five innings of two-run ball against the NL East-leading Nationals.