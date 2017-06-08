CINCINNATI — Joey Votto had a two-run homer among his four hits, Adam Duvall had three hits off Mike Leake and the Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

The Reds hadn't swept the Cardinals in four games since 2003 in Cincinnati, during the first season at Great American Ball Park. St. Louis has lost seven in a row overall for the first time since 2013.

Scott Feldman (5-4) limited the Cardinals' slumping lineup to four singles in seven shutout innings. Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Austin Brice. Raisel Iglesias got his 12th save.

The Reds traded Leake (5-5) to the Giants for Duvall in 2015, and the right-hander signed with the Cardinals after that season. Leake has yet to beat his former team, going 0-4 in seven starts with a 4.79 ERA.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball