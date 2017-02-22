Virtus.pro defeated SK Gaming 2-1 in the Grand Finals to win DreamHack Masters Las Vegas on Sunday.

VP won $200,000 for their efforts while SK took home $100,000 for the runner-up finish. North and Astralis secured $25,000 for their third-fourth finishes.



The eventual champions booked their ticket to final with a hard-fought 2-1 win over ELEAGUE Major winners Astralis in the semifinals. SK cruised past North 2-0 in the other semis.

VP, who hasn't won a championship since a victory at DreamHack Bucharest 2016 in September, got off to a rough start in the final on their pick of Cobblestone. SK controlled the map on the terrorist side and rolled to a 10-5 halftime lead. VP took the pistol round to open the second half but could only muster three of the next nine rounds to fall 16-8.

The Polish squad responded on Train. With their backs against the wall, they took the opening pistol round and traded shots to the tune of a 9-6 halftime lead. SK tied the score in three second-half rounds but a costly mistake cost them their momentum and handed a 16-11 victory to VP.



In the third and deciding map, VP took early control but SK stormed back to take a narrow 8-7 lead at the half. SK continued to roll in the second half with four straight rounds before VP turned the match around with a five round streak of their own. Tied 12-12, SK could muster only one more round as VP stole the series and the championship with a 16-13 victory.