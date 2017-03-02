Two of the favourites to take home the Intel Extreme Masters Season XI World Championship for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will not even see playoff action at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland.

DreamHack Masters Las Vegas winners Virtus.pro and finalist SK Gaming were eliminated from IEM Katowice after a disappointing group stage that saw both clubs miss out on one of the three available playoff spots in Group B.

Both teams stumbled out of the gate with two consecutive losses, putting their tournaments on the brink. VP fell 16-9 to Natus Vincere on Train and 16-13 to North on Cobblestone while SK opened their event with a 16-9 defeat on Nuke at the hands of Cloud9 followed up by a 16-12 loss to Na'Vi on Overpass.

Each team bounced back with two wins in their last three matches, but the hole was already dug too deep and the top three finishers in Group B all finished with three victories.

Cloud9 won its first two matches only to fall in three straight to join VP and SK on the outside of the playoff picture.

Heroic, the top team in Group B, advance directly to the semifinals while reseeding for the playoffs pits North against Immortals and Na'Vi against Astralis in the quarter-finals.

Group A was a little more decisive as all three playoff teams finished with four wins. FaZe Clan clinched top spot and a bye into the semis.

Missing the playoffs in Group A are defending champions Fnatic (2-3), Ninjas in Pyjamas (1-4) and OpTic Gaming (0-5).

The quarter-finals will take place on Friday, the semis on Saturday and the Grand Finals on Sunday.