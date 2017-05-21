ST. LOUIS — Matt Carpenter homered and Adam Wainwright turned in his second successive strong outing to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Sunday.

Randal Grichuk drove in four runs for St. Louis, which snapped a four-game skid.

San Francisco had won seven of eight.

Wainwright (4-3) allowed one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. He also had an RBI double in the sixth.

The veteran right-hander tossed seven sharp innings in a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs last Sunday. Before that, Wainwright had given up four earned runs in each of his three previous starts.

Carpenter hit a two-run homer off Matt Cain (3-2) in the fifth. Cain gave up seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He is 0-4 in six regular-season starts at Busch Stadium.

Grichuk slammed a three-run double in the second to highlight a four-run outburst. He doubled home another run in the eighth.

Brandon Crawford and Eduardo Nunez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth for the Giants, who were looking for their first three-game sweep on the road this season.

JHONNY IS BACK

St. Louis INF Jhonny Peralta is 4 for 5 since returning from the disabled list Friday. He missed 26 games with an upper respiratory ailment. Peralta singled twice and walked in his first three trips to the plate Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: C Buster Posey was given the day off after catching all 13 innings of a 3-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong did not start due to a stiff elbow. He is day to day.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Ty Blach (1-2, 4.15 ERA) faces Chicago Cubs RHP John Lackey (4-3, 4.37) on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. Blach has replaced injured ace Madison Bumgarner in the rotation.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (4-2, 2.78 ERA) opposes Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.15) in the first of a three-game set Tuesday night at Los Angeles. Lynn has given up two runs or fewer in five of eight starts this season.