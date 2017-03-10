CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Nic Batum and Marvin Williams had double-doubles and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 121-81 on Friday night for their third win in the last four games.

Walker, who earned NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier this week, was 9 of 13 from the field and knocked down five of his first seven 3-point attempts in only 24 minutes of action.

Walker now has a career-high 187 3-pointers this season.

Batum was smooth, finishing with 25 points and 10 assists, while Williams had 12 points and was a force on the glass with a career-high 18 rebounds. Williams also provided the highlight of the night with a monster jam over Bismack Biyombo on a three-point play.

Charlotte shot 59.5 per cent from the field and made 10 of 21 3-pointers.