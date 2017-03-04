DENVER — Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Nicolas Batum had 21 points and eight assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Denver Nuggets 112-102 on Saturday night.

Marvin Williams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who wrapped up a seven-game road trip with an impressive victory.

The Nuggets came out flat after two impressive road wins in the middle of the week. Nikola Jokic led them with 31 points and 14 rebounds, while Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points.

Charlotte took the lead for good with a 17-0 run late in the first quarter and then scored the first 10 points of the third to go up 71-52.