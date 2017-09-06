After being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Derel Walker has landed on his feet back in the CFL.

Walker signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Wednesday, re-joining the team after an off-season spent south of the border.

The 26-year-old played the last two seasons in Edmonton, tallying 198 receptions for 2699 yards with 16 touchdowns.

The Texas A&M product is a two-time CFL All-Star and won a Grey with the Esks in 2015. 

Walker was cut by the Bucs this past weekend. 