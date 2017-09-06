Walker returns to Esks after brief NFL stint

After being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Derel Walker has landed on his feet back in the CFL.

Walker signed with the Edmonton Eskimos on Wednesday, re-joining the team after an off-season spent south of the border.

The 26-year-old played the last two seasons in Edmonton, tallying 198 receptions for 2699 yards with 16 touchdowns.

The Texas A&M product is a two-time CFL All-Star and won a Grey with the Esks in 2015.

Walker was cut by the Bucs this past weekend.