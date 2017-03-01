LOS ANGELES — Kemba Walker scored 30 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:55 to play, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied late for a 109-104 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Frank Kaminsky had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets, who won for just the third time in 16 games. Charlotte has won two of its last three games for the first time in nearly six weeks.

Julius Randle had 23 points, 18 rebounds and six assists for the Lakers (19-42), who have lost five straight and 16 of 20. They also clinched four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1961, the franchise's first year on the West Coast.