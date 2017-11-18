Washington Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors with a knee issue, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

After playing like "butt" yesterday (his words, not mine), John Wall is questionable for tomorrow's game in Toronto. Dealing with a knee issue. Raptors couldn't lose to Washington without Wall, right? Oh... — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 18, 2017

The 27-year-old is second on the Wizards in points averaging 19.9 per game this season, and has played in all but one of Washington's games, a 107-96 win against Toronto.

Wall struggled Friday during the Wizards 91-88 loss to the Miami Heat and was seen limping to the dressing room.

"I could barely move out there. I couldn't get the team going," Wall said after the loss. "That kind of hurts us."

He had surgery on both his knees in the off-season of 2016 but managed to play in 78 games for the Wizards the following season.

If Wall is unable to play, Tim Frazier is expected to replace him in the lineup