1h ago
Warriors hold lead in the NBA Power Rankings
The Golden State Warriors stay on top of the TSN.ca NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Teams moving up this week include the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, while the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks are falling in this week's rankings.
The Toronto Raptors, despite a mini-slump, hold steady at five.
Golden State Warriors
Record: 33-6 This Week: 1 Last Week: 1
TEAM STATS
-
PPG117.3
-
PAPG105.4
-
DIFF+11.9
-
FG%.498
-
OPP FG%.433
The Warriors have won six of the past seven games, and the loss was in overtime, so they are cruising at the top of the rankings. C Zaza Pachulia, getting lots of votes for the All-Star game from his native Georgia, is playing well lately, with 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 65.5% from the field, over the past five games.
Key Injuries: None.
San Antonio Spurs
Record: 30-8 This Week: 2 Last Week: 2
TEAM STATS
-
PPG102.8
-
PAPG97.8
-
DIFF+5.0
-
FG%.463
-
OPP FG%.450
Before missing last game with an illness, PF LaMarcus Aldridge was on a good run, averaging 23.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while shooting .695 from the field in the past seven games.
Key Injuries: None.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Record: 28-10 This Week: 3 Last Week: 3
TEAM STATS
-
PPG109.1
-
PAPG103.4
-
DIFF+5.7
-
FG%.453
-
OPP FG%.450
The Cavs have lost back-to-back games, and needing a bomber from the wing while J.R. Smith is out, they plucked Kyle Korver out of Atlanta. The 35-year-old is declining, but is still shooting almost 40% on threes.
Key Injuries: SG J.R. Smith (thumb).
Houston Rockets
Record: 31-10 This Week: 4 Last Week: 4
TEAM STATS
-
PPG114.6
-
PAPG107.4
-
DIFF+7.2
-
FG%.469
-
OPP FG%.456
Had a nine-game winning streak snapped with Wednesday's loss to Minnesota, but missing SG Eric Gordon for the past couple of games takes a significant threat from the lineup.
Key Injuries: C Clint Capela (fibula), SG Eric Gordon (toe).
Toronto Raptors
Record: 25-13 This Week: 5 Last Week: 5
TEAM STATS
-
PPG110.7
-
PAPG104.4
-
DIFF+6.3
-
FG%.469
-
OPP FG%.456
The Raptors have lost five of eight and, for the time being at least, appear to be shut out on the Paul Millsap Sweepstakes, so it's hard to envision them cracking into the top four, where the elite of the league reside.
Key Injuries: PF Jared Sullinger (foot).
Utah Jazz
Record: 24-16 This Week: 6 Last Week: 7
TEAM STATS
-
PPG98.4
-
PAPG94.9
-
DIFF+3.5
-
FG%.463
-
OPP FG%.429
The Jazz have lost three of five, but they got PG George Hill back for the past three games, which includes a couple of wins, the most recent of which was against Cleveland. Like the Raptors, the Jazz seem to be a very good team, though maybe not quite good enough to compete with the top clubs.
Key Injuries: None
Boston Celtics
Record: 24-15 This Week: 7 Last Week: 6
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.0
-
PAPG104.7
-
DIFF+2.3
-
FG%.453
-
OPP FG%.450
The Celtics have won five of six, though a couple of injuries have thinned out the rotation. In 14 games since coming back from injury, PG Isaiah Thomas has put up 31.6 points per game.
Key Injuries: SG Avery Bradley (Achilles), PF Amir Johnson (ankle).
LA Clippers
Record: 27-14 This Week: 8 Last Week: 12
TEAM STATS
-
PPG107.8
-
PAPG102.3
-
DIFF+5.5
-
FG%.465
-
OPP FG%.441
Chris Paul is back from injury and the Clippers have won five straight with SG J.J. Redick averaging 21.4 points per game, with 43.6% on threes, over those five games.
Key Injuries: PF Blake Griffin (knee).
Oklahoma City Thunder
Record: 24-16 This Week: 9 Last Week: 9
TEAM STATS
-
PPG106.8
-
PAPG104.8
-
DIFF+2.0
-
FG%.461
-
OPP FG%.452
PG Russell Westbrook is averaging 28.4 points per game in the past eight games, but in four of those games, he 's shot under 33% from the field. There's a lot of volume required.
Key Injuries: None.
Milwaukee Bucks
Record: 19-18 This Week: 10 Last Week: 8
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.1
-
PAPG103.0
-
DIFF+2.1
-
FG%.476
-
OPP FG%.443
Home losses to the Knicks and Wizards somehow preceded a road win at San Antonio. So goes the season for the Bucks, a team that, at its best, can play with really good teams, but needs to raise its floor to improve consistency.
Key Injuries: F Khris Middleton (hamstring).
Memphis Grizzlies
Record: 24-17 This Week: 11 Last Week: 10
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.2
-
PAPG98.7
-
DIFF+0.5
-
FG%.425
-
OPP FG%.434
Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph is playing a bigger role, still coming off the bench, but averaging 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in the past 10.
Key Injuries: PF Brandan Wright (ankle).
Atlanta Hawks
Record: 22-16 This Week:12 Last Week: 14
TEAM STATS
-
PPG102.7
-
PAPG102.6
-
DIFF+0.1
-
FG%.455
-
OPP FG%.447
The Hawks decision to deal Kyle Korver made it look like they might be amenable to moving PF Paul Millsap too, but now they've won seven in a row and appear to be inclined to keep their star power forward. They're not good enough to beat the best teams, but they are also good enough to be a playoff team.
Key Injuries: SF Mike Dunleavy (ankle).
Chicago Bulls
Record: 19-20 This Week: 13 Last Week: 13
TEAM STATS
-
PPG101.5
-
PAPG101.4
-
DIFF+0.1
-
FG%.433
-
OPP FG%.458
The Bulls are stuck in mediocrity and are left with a battle of wills between head coach Fred Hoiberg and PG Rajon Rondo.
Key Injuries: None.
Charlotte Hornets
Record: 20-19 This Week: 14 Last Week: 11
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.5
-
PAPG104.0
-
DIFF+1.5
-
FG%.442
-
OPP FG%.445
It's been a challenging part of the schedule, but four losses in the last five games, with their top wing player now injured, makes this a potential turning point in the Hornets' season.
Key Injuries: SG Nic Batum (knee).
Indiana Pacers
Record: 20-18 This Week: 15 Last Week: 16
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.8
-
PAPG106.2
-
DIFF-0.4
-
FG%.460
-
OPP FG%.446
The Pacers have won five straight, and PG Jeff Teague has been heating up, averaging 17.3 points per game on 62.2% from the field, in January.
Key Injuries: SG Rodney Stuckey (hamstring).
Detroit Pistons
Record: 18-22 This Week: 16 Last Week: 17
TEAM STATS
-
PPG100.1
-
PAPG100.3
-
DIFF-0.2
-
FG%.451
-
OPP FG%.454
PG Reggie Jackson is heating up, averaging 23.2 points and 6.8 assists over the past six games, shooting 44.8% on threes.
Key Injuries: None.
Washington Wizards
Record: 19-19 This Week: 17 Last Week: 15
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.4
-
PAPG106.1
-
DIFF-0.7
-
FG%.471
-
OPP FG%.468
When SG Bradley Beal stays healthy, he can make a difference for the Wizards. He's averaging 25.7 points and shooting 44.4% on threes in January.
Key Injuries: C Ian Mahinmi (knee).
Portland Trail Blazers
Record: 18-23 This Week: 18 Last Week: 23
TEAM STATS
-
PPG108.1
-
PAPG110.3
-
DIFF-2.2
-
FG%.461
-
OPP FG%.455
The Blazers have won four of the past six, with one loss coming in double overtime against Detroit (the other was against Golden State). SG C.J. McCollum has been leading the way, averaging 32.0 points per game over that six game span.
Key Injuries: C Festus Ezeli (knee).
Sacramento Kings
Record: 16-22 This Week: 19 Last Week: 18
TEAM STATS
-
PPG102.2
-
PAPG104.7
-
DIFF-2.5
-
FG%.449
-
OPP FG%.459
The Kings have lost five of the past seven games, and they've slippedo out of a playoff spot, a half-game behind Portland.
Key Injuries: None.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Record: 13-26 This Week: 20 Last Week: 21
TEAM STATS
-
PPG103.4
-
PAPG104.5
-
DIFF-1.1
-
FG%.457
-
OPP FG%.469
Consistency eludes the Timberwolves, but they have enough talent to surprise from time to time. They have recent wins over Houston, Milwaukee and Atlanta, all quality teams by comparison.
Key Injuries: None.
New Orleans Pelicans
Record: 15-24 This Week: 21 Last Week: 24
TEAM STATS
-
PPG102.4
-
PAPG105.4
-
DIFF-3.0
-
FG%.438
-
OPP FG%.441
A little progress from the Pelicans, who have won five of the past eight games, and they are starting to get more out of rookie SG Buddy Hield, who is averaging 14.0 points and shooting 53.8% on threes over the past six games.
Key Injuries: None.
New York Knicks
Record: 17-22 This Week: 22 Last Week: 19
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.3
-
PAPG108.6
-
DIFF-3.3
-
FG%.445
-
OPP FG%.451
The Knicks have lost nine of 10, ad PG Derrick Rose went AWOL for a game, so everything's looking great for the Knickerbockers right now.
Key Injuries: None.
Denver Nuggets
Record: 14-23 This Week: 23 Last Week: 20
TEAM STATS
-
PPG108.0
-
PAPG111.2
-
DIFF-3.2
-
FG%.451
-
OPP FG%.472
Snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over Indiana, a game in which they put up 140 points. Trouble is, too often the Pacers can't outscore the opposition - they had allowed more than 120 points in each of those five losses.
Key Injuries: None.
Orlando Magic
Record: 16-24 This Week: 24 Last Week: 22
TEAM STATS
-
PPG94.8
-
PAPG100.1
-
DIFF-5.3
-
FG%.424
-
OPP FG%.449
The Magic have lost six of the past seven games, and the lineup takes a hit with Serge Ibaka suffering a sprained shoulder.
Key Injuries: PF Serge Ibaka (shoulder).
Miami Heat
Record: 11-29 This Week: 25 Last Week: 25
TEAM STATS
-
PPG98.1
-
PAPG102.5
-
DIFF-4.4
-
FG%.437
-
OPP FG%.449
The Heat have dropped nine of 10 and are suddenly on the way to contend for a high lottery pick. Life comes at you fast when LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh aren't playing.
Key Injuries: PF Chris Bosh (blood clots), SF Justise Winslow (wrist), PF Josh McRoberts (foot).
LA Lakers
Record: 15-27 This Week: 26 Last Week: 27
TEAM STATS
-
PPG104.9
-
PAPG109.7
-
DIFF-4.8
-
FG%.447
-
OPP FG%.476
The Lakers have won three of five, and they're starting to give second-year PG D'Angelo Russell, up to 18.8 points on 14.8 field goal attempts per game in January.
Key Injuries: PF Larry Nance Jr. (knee).
Dallas Mavericks
Record: 11-27 This Week: 27 Last Week: 26
TEAM STATS
-
PPG95.1
-
PAPG100.7
-
DIFF-5.6
-
FG%.431
-
OPP FG%.473
The Mavericks have lost four of five, and it looks like they're headed down. As one might expect for a team led by SF Harrison Barnes.
Key Injuries: None.
Phoenix Suns
Record: 12-26 This Week: 28 Last Week: 28
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.9
-
PAPG111.9
-
DIFF-6.0
-
FG%.445
-
OPP FG%.467
It would be tempting to think that the Suns are making a bit of progress, with three wins in the past six games, but not so fast - the two most recent wins are against Dallas and Miami, which doesn't mean so much.
Key Injuries: None.
Philadelphia 76ers
Record: 11-25 This Week: 29 Last Week: 29
TEAM STATS
-
PPG99.2
-
PAPG105.6
-
DIFF-6.4
-
FG%.432
-
OPP FG%.453
Are the Sixers turning the corner? They've won four of the past five games and their frontcourt of Joel Embiid, Ersan Ilyasova and Nerlens Noel is making the difference.
Key Injuries: F Ben Simmons (foot), G Jerryd Bayless (wrist).
Brooklyn Nets
Record: 8-29 This Week: 30 Last Week: 30
TEAM STATS
-
PPG105.1
-
PAPG114.1
-
DIFF-9.0
-
FG%.440
-
OPP FG%.461
12 losses in the past 13 games is solidifying the Nets' place at the bottom of the rankings. No idea how they get out of this mess, but it's not going to be easy.
Key Injuries: PG Jeremy Lin (hamstring).