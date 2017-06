Armstrong: If Klay gets going, watch out Cavaliers

After missing the last 11 post-season games, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says he will be on the sidelines tonight and will coach the team in Game 2 of the NBA finals, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Steve Kerr WILL coach tonight — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 4, 2017

"The intention is to coach the rest of the series," --@SteveKerr pic.twitter.com/ZjzUlZUFFh — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 4, 2017

Kerr last coached team in Game 2 of its first-round series against the Utah Jazz. Assistant coach Mike Brown led the team to a perfect 11-0 during this stretch.